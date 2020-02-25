Stuart promotes American Heart Month, upcoming health fair

× Expand heart health

To call attention to public health, state Rep. Katie Stuart is highlighting February as American Heart Month. As part of her efforts to promote a healthy lifestyle, Stuart will host a Senior Health Fair from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, March 12, at Granite City Township Hall, 2020 Delmar Ave. in Granite City.

“Preventative health care allows our community to stay strong and healthy,” Stuart said. “Recommendations by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute help promote healthy habits that increase individuals’ long-term quality of life by reducing an individual’s risk for heart disease.”

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute reports heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, with 630,000 deaths per year. The Illinois Department of Public Health suggests a number of ways to reduce risk of heart disease, including smoking cessation, maintaining a proper weight, eating a well-balanced diet and visiting a health care provider for regular medical checkups. Health fair attendees can get their blood pressure taken, their blood glucose level tested, and learn about other services.

“If you haven’t had a checkup recently, I recommend at least getting your blood pressure taken at the health fair,” Stuart said. “Be sure to consult with your doctor regularly about your health.”

