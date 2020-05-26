Stuart promotes employment resource

Stuart

With Illinois facing record unemployment as a result of COVID-19, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is highlighting a new state resource designed to connect workers with available job and career training opportunities.

“The economic impact of the pandemic has put many families in a tough financial situation,” Stuart said. “Get Hired Illinois was launched as a resource for workers who have lost their job or are left wondering when they will return to work. The state’s new portal allows employers to upload jobs and training opportunities in one spot, helping job seekers find the right fit and get back to work sooner.”

Get Hired Illinois offers a compilation of resources for job seekers and employers in all industries. The site is updated regularly as additional resources become available, and Stuart is encouraging residents to check back for information about virtual job fairs, which will begin during the last week of May. Residents and employers can access Get Hired Illinois at https://www2.illinois.gov/gethired/.

“Our region’s movement into phase three of Illinois’ reopening plan will give thousands of workers their jobs back, but the unfortunate reality is some jobs no longer exist,” Stuart said. “Our state agencies have been hard at work developing resources like Get Hired Illinois to help us move toward economic recovery, and I encourage residents to utilize all of the tools available through this site.”

