Stuart supports tax relief for homeowners

State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville)

State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) worked to deliver immediate property tax relief for homeowners by supporting a plan to suspend late payment penalties and tax sales and to allow a one-year reapplication deferral on all senior, veteran and disabled homeowner exemptions.

“The current crisis has placed many homeowners in a difficult financial situation, forcing families to make tough decisions with their bills,” Stuart said. “It was important that we pass a plan to ease some of that burden, and immediately suspending late payment penalties on property taxes was one quick action we could take.”

Stuart helped pass Senate Bill 685, which allows for immediate property tax relief by permitting counties to adopt measures that suspend late payment penalties and tax sales. Recognizing the pandemic risks for older adults who are required to regularly apply for property tax exemptions, the bill creates a one-year application deferral for seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities so that they do not have to go through a reapplication process.

“Make no mistake; more needs to be done to lower property taxes for all residents,” Stuart said. “These were steps to provide immediate relief, but we need to continue to work to identify and implement long-term solutions.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter