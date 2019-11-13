Stuart to host open office hours in Granite City

Stuart

To remain accessible to constituents, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) will hold Satellite Office Hours from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 22, at Granite City’s City Hall, 2000 Edison Ave.

“I want to ensure that residents have multiple opportunities each month to connect with my office and take advantage of the services we offer,” Stuart said. “At our last Satellite Office Hours event, we were able to help a constituent apply for a FOID card as well as discuss other important issues.”

Stuart hosts Satellite Office Hours as a free event for residents who may not be able to easily travel to the district office in Collinsville during normal business hours. By traveling around the district and hosting this event, Stuart makes herself more available to constituents to answer questions or discuss issues.

“Whatever issue community members have, my office should be able to help or point you in the right direction,” she said. “I encourage residents in Granite City and nearby to take advantage of this opportunity.”

For more information, contact Rep. Stuart’s Constituent Services Office in Collinsville at (618) 365-6650 or RepKatieStuart@gmail.com.

