Stuart to host open office in Granite City

State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville)

To remain accessible to constituents, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) will hold satellite office hours from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 30, at City Hall, 2000 Edison Ave. in Granite City.

“I know it’s not always easy for constituents to make the time to stop by my office and take advantage of the services my office provides,” Stuart said. “By hosting satellite office hours in Granite City, I hope to bring my office services, like getting help with a FOID card or professional license, to them.”

Stuart typically holds satellite office hours for constituents who may not be able to make it to her Collinsville office during normal business hours. This free event is meant to give the community an opportunity to talk with Stuart’s office about issues they may have.

“I encourage anyone who has questions about what I do as a state representative to attend,” Stuart said. “My office is readily available to help individuals who need assistance with state or local agencies. I would encourage anyone who needs further assistance to please stop by or contact my office.”

For more information, call (618) 365-6650 or email RepKatieStuart@gmail.com.

