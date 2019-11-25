Stuart to host roundtable discussion on addiction

Stuart

To increase awareness and help break the stigma around mental health and addiction, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) will host a Mental Health Roundtable focusing on addiction and the effects on the person living with substance use, on their family members, and on loved ones. Stuart is hosting this event with state Rep. Monica Bristow, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe and Chestnut Health Systems.

“Recently, I voted to pass legislation to increase mental health awareness on college campuses and require public universities to implement trainings to aid the mental health of their students,” Stuart said. “Mental health affects every individual and their family members. It is as important as a person’s physical health and should be treated as a priority.”

During this event, Stuart will join local legislators and mental health, addiction, and primary health care professionals from Chestnut Health Systems to lead a discussion about approaches to treatment as well as local resources for families. The Mental Health Roundtable will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Chestnut Health Systems, 50 Northgate Industrial Drive in Granite City. This event is free and open to the public.

“Addiction affects not only the person living with substance use, but the family as well. Whether it stems from misusing prescription drugs or from using illegal substances, our community has a stake in tackling the issue from all angles,” Stuart said. “I look forward to a productive discussion on how people believe we can improve all areas of mental health care, whether it be through legislation or community programs.”

Chestnut Health Systems is a nonprofit organization that has cared since 1973 for persons needing behavioral health services. Chestnut provides substance use disorder treatment, mental health counseling, primary health care, credit counseling, and housing and supportive services. It is a leader in substance use-related research.

