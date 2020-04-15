Stuart urges residents to use emotional support hotline

Stuart

To share resources for individuals experiencing emotional distress during the COVID-19 pandemic, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is highlighting the Illinois Department of Human Services’ new free emotional support text line, Call4Calm.

“Life for most residents has changed dramatically over the last few weeks, so if you are feeling down, anxious or overwhelmed during this time, please know that you are not alone and there are free resources to help,” Stuart said. “The COVID-19 outbreak is causing a large amount of added stress for many families in the Metro East, so there is absolutely no shame in seeking help, especially during this difficult time.”

Stuart is highlighting the IDHS Mental Health Division’s new free-of-charge emotional support text line Call4Calm. Residents experiencing stress or mental health issues related to COVID-19 can text “TALK” to 552020 to be connected with a mental health professional.

“Many residents are feeling anxious, since the governor’s stay-at-home order was extended and there is so much uncertainty about the future,” Stuart added. “I encourage residents that are feeling down or experiencing other mental health issues to take advantage of Call4Calm.”

