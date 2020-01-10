Student to keynote Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony

Jaxon R. Caffey

Jaxon R. Caffey, 9, a third-grade student at Children’s Tribe Montessori School, will be featured as speaker at the second annual MLK, Jr. Essay Awards Ceremony at noon Monday, Jan. 20, at the Millenium Temple COGIC Church Fellowship Hall, 801 Blair St. He is the son of attorney Rodney and Desira Caffey and grandson of Tom and Vernetta Caffey.

The Martin Luther King Jr. essay competition is sponsored by Minister Joyce Elliott of ACHAMPS’ Ministry and Motivation Services. The competition is offered to fifth-grade Alton School District students. This year’s theme is “My Dream for a World of Unity and Peace.” Last year, 23 students from Kara Forsting’s class at North Elementary entered the competition with Tariah James as first-place winner, Laney Womack in second place and Carter Sewell in third place. The winners receive monetary awards and all students receive certificates of recognition for their participation.

Elliott finds the essay project to be a great way to encourage students to express their awareness of history that has an impact on life today. Essay writing allows the students to brainstorm and become aware of their unexplored talents. Being able to outline thoughts on paper may be the beginning of careers as journalists or authors.

