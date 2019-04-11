Students and volunteers to help Rock Spring Park blossom

This year’s 2014 Litter Free Alton Poster Contest themes are “Don’t Trash My Street” and “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.”

Global Youth Service Day at Rock Spring Park returns today (Thursday) and Friday, with Alton Middle School youths and community partners working together to continue development of an outdoor classroom and rain garden. This year is the 31st anniversary of Global Youth Service Day on April 12-14, the largest service event in the world.

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. both days, students from Alton Middle School, along with partners from Calvary Baptist Church Calvary Cares, YouthBuild AmeriCorps, Lewis and Clark Community College Restoration Ecology Program, Drug Free Alton’s Rock Spring 2020, and the Sierra Club will tackle a spring cleanup of the outdoor classroom and rain garden area of Rock Spring Park. Participants will weed, plant, mulch and remove invasive species in the area behind the tennis courts, while touch-ups to the outdoor classroom shelter will be coordinated by Calvary Cares community outreach volunteers, who built the classroom shelter in 2016 and added tables in 2017. The annual work day is bringing new life to a city park that had deteriorated with neglect but has seen more public use and events scheduled during the past few years.

Rock Spring 2020, a committee of The Drug Free Alton Coalition NFP, meets monthly on the first Tuesday at Main Street Methodist Church at 7 p.m. and focuses on the revitalization of Rock Spring Park. Committee members represent Alton Middle School, Calvary Baptist Church, Drug Free Alton, Sierra Club, Alton Park & Recreation, local alderwomen and interested community members.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter