Students can win planetarium show at SIUE’s StarLab

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Center for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Research, Outreach and Education has a new StarLab to share with local learners.

The STEM center is hosting an essay contest for students grades 3-8 to win a free planetarium show in the new StarLab for their school. Students are invited to write an essay answering the question: Should Pluto be reclassified as a planet?

Essays are due by Monday, Jan. 21, at stemcenter@siue.edu. One winner will be chosen among the entries from students grades 3-5 and one among those submissions from students grades 6-8.

“We’re thrilled to host this essay contest for area students interested in sharing what they think about this important topic in astronomy,” SIUE STEM Center Instructor and Outreach Specialist Colin Wilson said. “The StarLab allows us to provide amazing new presentations, and we’re eager to share the unique experience with area schools.”

