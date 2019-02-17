Study shows cancer increase among younger generation

Health risks are numerous for overweight people. Primary concerns have always been heart disease and diabetes. In some cases, cancer also can be directly correlated to obesity.

A new American Cancer Society study suggests cancers, thought to be driven in part by excess weight, are on the rise among people younger than 50 – particularly millennials, age 20-37.

The news comes as no surprise to OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center oncologist Dr. Ajaz Khan,

"There's been a significant rise in young patients having colorectal cancer, and also upper GI malignancies, such as esophagus or gastro cancer," Khan says. "We've noticed a continual rise in that over the last 10 years."

Khan says while it's not entirely clear as to the risk factors causing the cancer spike, he suspects one is increased carcinogens from diet.

The study reports the rates of colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic and gallbladder cancers in millennials were about double the rates seen in people born in the 1950s. That has Khan believing screenings – particularly for colon cancer, which is now advised only for persons over 40 – should be expanded.

"What about those patients under 40 that don't have a family history?" he asks. "We're not screening them. Is this data telling us that we need to move in that direction? That's still up for debate. But we'll have to see where the numbers are, exactly, moving forward."

Khan also is worried about future generations. He says he believes families need to work more closely with their primary care physicians, incorporate diet and exercise into their lifestyles and monitor their body mass index.

He also advises genetic testing.

"When we see our patients from the cancer perspective, we're trying to steer them toward getting genetic counseling and genetic evaluations done," he says. "If there's a family member that's been diagnosed with cancer, they need to get genetic screening done."

He also says a re-assessment of screening techniques may be needed to determine if they should be more comprehensive.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter