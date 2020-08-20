Summer enrollment on the rise at SIUE

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville experienced a 2 percent increase in 2020 summer enrollment over 2019 and reached its highest level since 2017 with 6,165 total students. As a result of the enrollment surge, credit hours taken increased 3.5 percent, and full-time equivalency enrollment was up 7 percent.

Of those summer 2020 students, 5,765 (94 percent) utilized distance-learning, eclipsing the previous high by 2,308 students. That compares to approximately 3,400 students (56 percent) who studied online during summer 2019. Meanwhile, 400 students took courses on campus.

“The percentage of students taking courses fully online during the summer has been increasing steadily over the past 10 years,” Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb said. “COVID-19 and state of Illinois COVID guidelines challenged us to offer even more courses virtually this summer, and we are grateful how well our faculty, students and staff responded. It is clear that students trust that SIUE offers high-quality learning experiences throughout the year.

“We are so pleased that we were able to extend our reach this year and help students in their progress to their degrees. With our diverse array of excellent and accredited programs, we have a great deal to offer. Our faculty, staff and students are resilient, and have continued to meet whatever challenges come their way. Summer enrollment provides strong momentum for the coming academic year.”

SIUE’s summer enrollment is also historically diverse. The university enrolled 709 Black students, the most for a summer session since 1995, and 274 Hispanic students, a record for a summer term. International enrollment also increased by 19 percent compared to summer 2019.

The enrollment growth was primarily focused on master’s and doctoral graduate programs. The development and delivery of a large cadre of new online graduate programs pushed enrollment up 21 percent over 2019. Overall master’s program enrollment was up 22 percent overall, while doctoral programs increased 20 percent.

Five of SIUE’s six schools offering graduate courses grew. They were led by the new online MBA, which helped the School of Business enrollment grow 149 students (62 percent). The School of Engineering’s master’s programs gained 27 percent, and the expanding School of Nursing saw its graduate programs increase by 22 percent.

Summer enrollment from first-time undergraduate transfers also jumped 20 percent.

SIUE is still accepting students for the fall 2020 semester, which begins Monday, Aug. 24. For more information, visit siue.edu/apply or call (618) 650-3705.

