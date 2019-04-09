Summertime: GCHS student Summer Long places second in debate competition

× Expand Granite City High School student Summer Long holds her runner-up trophy at the Illinois High School Association state debate competition in March.

Granite City High School senior Summer Long placed second in the Illinois High School Association state debate competition March 15-16 at Illinois State University.

Long finished runner-up to Barrington’s Kalina Pierga in the Lincoln-Douglas category. There are four categories in the state debate competition. The other categories are policy debate, public forum and congressional debate.

Alan Ivackovic and Liam Lorenz of Niles North won the state title in policy debate, Johnathon Giesecke and Burke Cochran of Belvidere North came out on top in public forum, and Naperville Central captured a championship in congressional debate.

Long plans to attend the University of Chicago next year.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter