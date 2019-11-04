Sunshine Group benefits AMH oncology patients

× Expand Donna Campbell of the Outpatient Cancer and Infusion Center at Alton Memorial Hospital accepts a $300 check from Niyanna Jackson of the Sunshine Group. Also pictured (from left) are Sunshine Group members Sabrina Bradford and Nyroobi Creighton, and Jill Allen of the Infusion Center. Other members of the Sunshine Group not pictured are Amiyah Mitchell and Katonia Hammonds.

A local group of young students recently spread some sunshine to an oncology patient at Alton Memorial Hospital.

The Sunshine Group is made up of seven students in the Alton School District. Michelle Jackson created the group to teach her daughter, Sabrina Jackson, and other Alton School District girls valuable life skills. The group organizes and runs a bake sale from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month at Salu Park in Alton. All proceeds are used to benefit a local family the group selects. The students raised $300 to give to a man battling cancer and undergoing treatment at Alton Memorial Hospital.

The sales help the students learn about money management, giving back to the community, communication and organization skills.

The Sunshine Group also recently painted pictures in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. They will be distributed to patients undergoing cancer treatment at AMH. The group hopes it will cheer up patients and remind them there are people in the community wishing them well.

