Support for center will boost small businesses, Stuart says

State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville)

The Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is set to receive $200,000 in supplemental funding from the CARES Act, which state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) says will provide crucial assistance to business owners affected by COVID-19.

“Small business in the Metro East have been badly hurt in the economic downturn caused by the pandemic,” Stuart said. “The SBDC has worked to support local entrepreneurs and business owners throughout pandemic-related closures, and this additional funding will allow them to have a greater impact on our regional economy.”

The $200,000 in supplemental funding for the SIUE SBDC will be used to provide technical assistance to small business owners who have experienced financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. As state officials continue working to secure access to resources for small businesses, Stuart is encouraging business owners to review information about grant and loan relief opportunities, as well as the services offered by Illinois’ SBDCs here.

“Our community is fortunate to have SIUE’s small business center to guide and support small businesses through this crisis,” Stuart said. “The services they provide are critical to not only helping our beloved local businesses survive this time, but supporting them into the future to help grow our local economy and create jobs.”

