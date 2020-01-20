Supporting the troops: Granite City residents start group to help deployed soldiers

× Expand Granite City resident Susan Glass’ son, Jacob Propes, will soon be deployed overseas. Glass and three other Granite City residents started Steel City Socials for Soldiers to help residents serving the military overseas.

Three years ago, Jacob Propes was a Granite City High School graduate.

Now he’s in the National Guard and will soon be deployed overseas. That got his mother, Susan Glass, worried.

“It is a very uneasy feeling as a parent,” the Granite City resident said.

To help Glass overcome her fear, her best friend, Jenna DeYong, and two other Granite City residents have teamed up to start a group to help residents serving the military overseas. It’s called Steel City Socials for Soldiers.

“I think deployment is scary as it is,” Glass said. “The current state with hostility over in the Middle East has added a little layer of nerves, but I do believe that with this group and getting the support from my friends and co-workers and townspeople, I would get more out of this project probably than Jacob will. I think us coming together is going to be a really wonderful thing.”

On the first Tuesday of every month, Steel City Socials for Soldiers will have an event at a restaurant that will include food, games and beverages. The group will also send a care package to an overseas battalion with a local member assigned to it.

The first event will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at Jerry’s Cafeteria. It will send a care package for Eddie Brownlee, a 2018 GCHS graduate who’s in Kuwait.

“We definitely wanted to support him because after his mom passed away, I wasn’t sure how big of a family support he has back here,” DeYong said. “So we’re packing up this big box and surprising him with it with a note thanking him for his service and asking him to share it with all of the people who are in his battalion and letting him know that we’re thinking about him back here.”

DeYong said there will be a different theme each month. February’s theme will be Sweet and Spicy because Brownlee enjoys eating Hot Fries and fruit snacks.

“We’re going to ask people to come to our event and bring some spicy food and fruit snack type of foods that we can ship to his whole platoon, so they’ll get a surprise treat from a group of people from Granite City, Illinois,” DeYong said.

Glass said the group’s Facebook page has been getting plenty of responses since it was created Jan. 7.

“After the page was created in Facebook, it really has blown up and it’s very exciting,” Glass said. “I don’t know what Feb. 4 would bring us to a standpoint of how many people will show up. I’ll guess we’ll wait and see.”

Amy Sheridan and Cindy Spalding are also part of Steel City Socials for Soldiers. DeYong, Glass, Sheridan and Spalding talked about the idea of helping out local deployed soldiers during a meeting Jan. 6.

“I think it shows the heart of what Granite City is,” Glass said. “It always comes that when things are needed in Granite City, it’s going to be guaranteed that we’re going to get that support. I think that it’s lost when people talk about Granite City. This is another example of the community coming together and it’s wonderful, it’s amazing, it’s emotional and it’s very exciting.”

