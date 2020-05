In preparation for the reopening of businesses in Madison County, local organizations are asking a short series of questions to aid business owners.

Click here to take the survey

The survey will be live until 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, in order to get this information into the hands of those who need it quickly. Alton Main Street, Great Rivers & Routes, RiverBend Growth Association, and the city of Alton are collaborating on this effort.

