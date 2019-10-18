Suspected drug house warrant results in multiple charges

Members of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) assisted the Alton Police Department in the execution of a drug related search warrant at 1130 Riley Ave. in Alton on Thursday morning, Oct. 17.

The search warrant was the result of an investigation conducted by the Alton Police Department’s Narcotics Division. That investigation has resulted in criminal charges against Vernell L. Mack, 27.

The suspect was located at the residence on Riley Avenue during the search warrant operation. He is currently in custody at the Alton Police Department, charged by the Madison County States Attorney’s Office with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a church and two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. His bond has been set at $250,000 by Judge Tognarelli.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be sought based on evidence located during the search warrant operation.

The house at 1130 Riley Ave. came to the attention of the department after several tips were received from the community. The Alton Police Department asks that anyone with drug information contact their anonymous tip line at (618) 465-5948. The Alton Police Department also has a feature on its website where citizens can report a known drug house.

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.