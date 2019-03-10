Sustainable steampunk

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson Artist Lynn Carter of Alton stands next to one of her favorite steampunk costumes.

For as long as Lynn Carter can remember, she has always been involved with some form of art.

Born and raised in Alton, she grew up in an art-loving household and primarily worked on paintings. Three years ago, a friend introduced her to the steampunk genre, which resulted in Carter becoming a steampunk costume designer.

“She was like, ‘You should check this out,’” Carter said. “She thought this might be something I would be interested in, and I was instantly drawn to it. I really like the aspect of the fantasy, and nothing is set in stone with steampunk. It’s like the Victorian age meets modern times.”

Like painting, Carter has been into costuming since she was a kid.

“I used to be in theater,” she said. “When I went to college, I took theater and dance and took costuming classes. I would always have fun. When my kids were little, they would come to me with a picture and say that they wanted this costume. I would look at it, and it would be like a cartoon character. OK, great. I would then go and make my own patterns out of newspaper and measure things and then create it. I like the creative challenge that art brings to me.”

Carter generally makes the steampunk outfits for herself and wears them to conventions and gatherings. She loves to participate with groups of people who are into it and like having fun.

Recycled materials are a major theme in Carter’s costumes.

“I am very much an environmentalist, and I like to recycle,” she said. “So a lot of the pieces used for my costumes are upcycled things, usually from thrift stores. I use a lot of old curtains and dresses and combine them together into one creation. I see what I can do with them and how I can change them. Right now, I have about three creations in progress. It’s fun for me to kind of go on a hunt and have a vision. I do a lot of research online, and I get these ideas and color themes in mind.”

As for Carter’s paintings, she started out doing basic paintings on canvas, but she now specializes in mandala art.

Her paintings have been on display at local exhibitions, and she says the response has been wonderful.

“I really like the ideas of my paintings going into people’s homes and bringing them joy,” she said. “Last year, I could hardly paint fast enough, and people were buying them. Last year, I did 10-15 pieces, and it was great to sell them. A lot of people said that when they look at my paintings, they get really drawn into it and it brings them a kind of peace.”

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson Carter has always been into painting, but her specialty is mandala art.

× Expand Another example of mandala art

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson A steampunk costume piece Carter created.

× Expand A steampunk-inspired piece

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson Another steampunk piece

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson Another steampunk work