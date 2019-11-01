Sweet tunes: Granite City Marching Warriors wrap up another outstanding season

× Expand The Granite City Marching Warriors ended their season on Oct. 26 at the University of Illinois Marching Band Championships. They placed first in Class 5A competition and came in second overall.

Even though they weren’t grand champions for the third year in a row, the Granite City Marching Warriors still turned in a strong effort at the University of Illinois Marching Band Championships at the school’s Memorial Stadium on Oct. 26.

The Granite City High School band finished first in Class 5A competition and in best general effects and came in second overall out of 42 bands. The University of Illinois Marching Band Championships was the Marching Warriors’ final competition of the year.

Last year, the Marching Warriors won their second straight Governor’s Grand Champion award in the large-school division and placed first in Class 5A, music and general effects. In 2017, the band won grand champion at the University of Illinois competition for the first time after beating out 47 other bands.

This year, the Marching Warriors finished with an outstanding season that included a 31st-place finish at the Bands of America Super Regional Championships and a second-place finish in the O’Fallon Metro East Marching Band Classic. Also, one of its band members — Maya Chapman — earned the Solo Coronet Second Chair position in the Salvation Army St. Louis Regional band.

At the BOA Super Regional Championships, Granite City was one of 69 marching bands from 13 states traveling to the Dome in St. Louis performing in one of the country’s largest marching band competitions. The Marching Warriors performed Empire State of Mind, a tribute to “Saturday Night Live,” New York City and 9/11.

The band had 43 seniors and all of them were honored at the school’s home football game against Belleville East on Oct. 25 at Kevin Greene Field.

Krista Davis, Jonas Etchison, Isy Love and Trenton Sutter were the band’s drum majors. Wyatt Roberds is the director.

