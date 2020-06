SWIC

The Southwestern Illinois College Adult Education and Literacy department is offering online High School Equivalency preparation classes.

Students must live in the college district and have a separation letter from their school district if 16-17 years old.

Learn more about upcoming classes and schedule an appointment for orientation by calling (618) 235-2700, ext. 5525, or toll-free in Illinois at 866-942-SWIC (7942), ext. 5525, or email tanja.anglin@swic,edu.

