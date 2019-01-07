SWIC Adult Education to offer free high school equivalency classes

SWIC

Southwestern Illinois College’s Adult Education and Literacy department will offer free high school equivalency preparation classes in St. Clair, Madison and Randolph counties in January.

Day classes

Day high school equivalency preparation classes will meet at the following days, times and locations.

9 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, then Monday through Thursday thereafter, starting Jan. 21 to Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.:

SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave.

SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road

Monday through Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. Jan. 22 to Feb. 26:

East St. Louis Community College Center, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd.

Cahokia Library, 140 Cahokia Park Drive

Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Jan. 22 to Feb. 26:

SWIC Red Bud Campus, 500 W. S. Fourth St.

Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. Jan. 22 to March 28 at the following location:

New Bethel Church, 5803 Belmont Ave., East St. Louis

Evening classes

Evening high school equivalency preparation classes will meet Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30-8:15 p.m. Jan. 22 to March 28 at the following locations:

SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave.

Collinsville High School, 201 S. Morrison Ave.

East St. Louis Community College Center, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd.

SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road

Monday and Wednesday from 5:30-8:15 p.m. Jan. 21 to March 27 at the following location:

Marissa High School, 300 School View Drive

Spanish evening classes

Spanish Evening high school equivalency preparation classes will meet Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30-8:35 p.m. Jan. 28 to March 18 at the following location:

SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road.

A mandatory preregistration and orientation session is required.

Learn more about upcoming classes and schedule a preregistration appointment by calling (618) 235-2700, ext. 5525, or toll free in Illinois at (866) 942-7942, ext. 5525.

