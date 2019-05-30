SWIC honors outstanding students at Student Awards Night

1 of 5
Photo by Marci Winters-McLaughlin
Southwestern Illinois College recently recognized outstanding students at the annual Student Awards Night. Pictured, SWIC Culinary Arts and Food Management Program Coordinator Leisa Brockman, left, presents Cynthia (Casey) Parker with the Culinary Arts Club Outstanding Student award, James Finkle with the Culinary Arts Club Outstanding Volunteer award, Lisa Funkhouser with the Culinary Arts Club Outstanding Student award, all of Granite City, and Belleville resident Lauren Manfredi with the Culinary Arts Club Outstanding Volunteer award. The ceremony, held at the Belleville Campus, honored more than 180 students for their academic, athletic or leadership abilities.
Photo by Marci Winters-McLaughlin
Southwestern Illinois College recently recognized outstanding students at the annual Student Awards Night. Pictured, SWIC Career Specialist Yvonne Fricker, right, presents the College Activities OAT Intern award to Ken Lohman of Granite City. The ceremony, held at the Belleville Campus, honored more than 180 students for their academic, athletic or leadership abilities.
Photo by Marci Winters-McLaughlin
Southwestern Illinois College recently recognized outstanding students at the annual Student Awards Night. SWIC Student Life Services Coordinator LaTesah Rodgers, pictured, far right, back row, presents the Alternative Spring Break Service Trip award to, from left, back row, Derik Hefferly of Troy, Sergio Gomez of Cahokia, Mason McGuire of Belleville; from left, front row, Laura Rundquist of Mascoutah, Nicole Davis of Collinsville, Melissa Crosby of Chester and Cheryl Krystoff of Fairmont City. The ceremony, held at the Belleville Campus, honored more than 180 students for their academic, athletic or leadership abilities.
Photo by Marci Winters-McLaughlin
Southwestern Illinois College recently recognized outstanding students at the annual Student Awards Night. Pictured, SWIC Phi Thata Kappa – Epsilon Chapter Advisor Christina Boyce, far right, presents, from left, the PTK Vice President of Scholarship recognition to Derik Hefferly of Troy, the PTK Vice President of Fellowship recognition to Laura Rundquist of Mascoutah, the PTK Chapter Treasurer recognition to Dottie Bourn of Shiloh, the PTK Chapter Secretary recognition to Olivia Grudzinski of Millstadt and the PTK Chapter President recognition to Meghan Kleeb of Collinsville. The ceremony, held at the Belleville Campus, honored more than 180 students for their academic, athletic or leadership abilities.
Photo by Marci Winters-McLaughlin
Southwestern Illinois College recently recognized outstanding students at the annual Student Awards Night. Pictured, Culinary Arts and Food Management Program Coordinator Leisa Brockman, far right, presents, from left, Anthony Armstrong of Belleville with the Culinary Arts Certified Culinarian award, Lisa Funkhouser of Granite City with the Culinary Arts Professional Baker award; and Jasmine Benton of Edwardsville, Konnor Poitra of Mascoutah, Brianna Reyes of Collinsville, Cayenne Tisher of Mascoutah, Marya Wofford of Fairview Heights with the Culinary Arts Certified Culinarian award. The ceremony, held at the Belleville Campus, honored more than 180 students for their academic, athletic or leadership abilities.
