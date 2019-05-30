SWIC honors outstanding students at Student Awards Night

×

Southwestern Illinois College recently recognized outstanding students at the annual Student Awards Night. Pictured, SWIC Phi Thata Kappa – Epsilon Chapter Advisor Christina Boyce, far right, presents, from left, the PTK Vice President of Scholarship recognition to Derik Hefferly of Troy, the PTK Vice President of Fellowship recognition to Laura Rundquist of Mascoutah, the PTK Chapter Treasurer recognition to Dottie Bourn of Shiloh, the PTK Chapter Secretary recognition to Olivia Grudzinski of Millstadt and the PTK Chapter President recognition to Meghan Kleeb of Collinsville. The ceremony, held at the Belleville Campus, honored more than 180 students for their academic, athletic or leadership abilities.