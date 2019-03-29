SWIC job fair open to public

SWIC

If you’re looking for a new job or just want to explore your employment possibilities, it’s time for you to attend the Spring Job Fair at Southwestern Illinois College.

The fair runs from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 4, in the Belleville Campus Varsity Gym, 2500 Carlyle Ave. All job seekers are welcome and should arrive dressed to impress with plenty of copies of their résumés. The job fair is open to the public.

More than 120 employers representing a variety of career fields are expected to attend the fair.

For more information about the fair and the entire list of companies attending, visit swic.edu/career-services and click the 2019 Spring Job Fair Employer List link.

For more information, call Career Services at 618-235-2700, ext. 5562, or toll free in Illinois at 866-942-SWIC (7942), ext. 5562.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter