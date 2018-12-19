SWIC offers assistance for students after Vatterott College’s closure

SWIC

Southwestern Illinois College stands ready to assist Vatterott College students in completing their education after the for-profit institution abruptly closed its doors Monday.

Vatterott closed all of its locations, including its site in Fairview Heights, leaving 156 students unable to finish the semester or their degrees.

“Our program coordinators and advisers are ready to meet with students to evaluate prior learning and determine a plan for completing their educational goals at SWIC,” Dean of Technical Education Brad Sparks said. “We consider it a service to the community to help these students.”

SWIC offers more than 150 affordable degree and certificate program options — including online and accelerated courses — for students who want to prepare to enter the workforce or transfer to a university. SWIC offers many of the same subjects as Vatterott, including: heating, ventilation air conditioning and refrigeration, welding, medical assistant and culinary arts.

SWIC has campuses in Belleville, Granite City and Red Bud plus numerous off-campus sites, including Scott Air Force Base and the East St. Louis Community College Center.

Registration is underway for the spring semester. Classes start Jan. 12.

For more information, contact an academic adviser at (618) 235-2700, ext. 5786, or swic.edu/advising.

