SWIC offers free adult education classes

The public can learn the basics of using a computer, enhance typing skills and discover techniques to navigating the internet with tuition-free classes offered by the Southwestern Illinois College Adult Education and Literacy department in February.

These classes are designed for individuals who have little or no computer experience and do not have a high school diploma or high school equivalency certificate, comparable to a GED; recently earned a high school equivalency certificate; are English as a Second Language students; or participate in Department of Human Services programs.

The classes meet from 5:30-7:55 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Feb. 18, 20, 25, 27, and March 4 and 6.

The Introduction to the Internet course will meet at the SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave.

A Computer Basics class will be offered at the East St. Louis Community College Center, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd. Participants will gain basic computer knowledge, become familiar with the Windows operating system and the internet.

The Keyboarding course will meet at the SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road. This class is suggested as a preparation class for Microsoft Word.

For more information about these classes or to register, call the BC at (618) 235-2700, ext. 5521; SWGCC at (618) 931-0600, ext. 7396; or ESLCCC at (618) 874-6526.

