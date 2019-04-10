SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus to host annual golf scramble

SWIC

Take a swing to benefit student scholarships at Southwestern Illinois College and for a chance to win a new car at the Sam Wolf Granite City Campus Annual Golf Scramble Friday, May 17, at Legacy Golf Course, 3500 Cargill Road in Granite City.

Registration and practice for the 18-hole, four-person scramble begins at 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

The cost to play is $70 per person, a portion of which is tax-deductible, and includes green fee and cart, skins, range balls, attendance gifts, lunch and awards.

Proceeds support the SWIC Foundation Chuck Whitehead Sam Wolf Granite City Campus Scholarship. Golfers will have a chance to win hole-in-one prizes on all par 3 holes, including a new automobile.

Golfers and sponsors can prepay by check, or credit card by calling (618) 235-2700, ext. 5356, or online at thankyou.swic.edu.

For more information or to register, call (866) 942-7942, ext. 7376, or visit thankyou.swic.edu/swgcc-golf-registration.

