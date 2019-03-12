SWIC still accepting applications for STEM scholarships

SWIC

The application deadline has been extended to April 1 for the Southwestern Illinois College STEM Scholars Program for science, technology, engineering or mathematics majors.

The application deadline has been extended for fall 2019 scholarship awards that cover full tuition and fees, and provide money for living and transportation expenses. Applications will be reviewed as received until all scholarships are awarded on or before April 1.

Twelve to 14 new scholarships will be awarded each year to students who qualify for financial aid, are studying a STEM subject and are planning on transferring to a four-year college to earn a bachelor’s degree.

“The goal of our program is to provide individuals who are minorities, low-income or first-generation college students access to STEM education,” earth science professor Joy Branlund said. “We will help them learn the culture of STEM and support their academic goals.”

SWIC received a National Science Foundation S-STEM grant of more than $600,000 to develop the program.

STEM Scholars will be paired with faculty mentors, participate in study groups, take part in off-campus activities, such as college visits, and enroll in special topics courses.

For details or to download an application, visit swic.edu/STEM. For questions, contact Branlund at (618) 931-0600, ext. 7451, or STEMScholars@swic.edu.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter