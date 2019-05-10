SWIC students sweep categories at Illinois SkillsUSA competition

× Expand SWIC photo by Marci Winters-McLaughlin Southwestern Illinois College students swept several categories at the 2019 State SkillsUSA competition in April in Springfield. The SWIC students who brought home medals from the SkillsUSA competition include Nicholas Wittenauer of Red Bud, who was part of the First Place Mechatronics team (left); and Gavin Becherer of Troy, who was part of the First Place Automated Manufacturing team. The National SkillsUSA competition will take place in Louisville, Ky., in June.

Southwestern Illinois College Technical Education students dominated four precision machining categories at the Illinois SkillsUSA challenge in Springfield in April.

SWIC won 16 medals in 7 categories.

The gold medalists are now eligible to compete at the national level. This marks the ninth year in a row that SWIC students have succeeded in qualifying for the national competition.

“We’re very proud of our students and their accomplishments,” SWIC Industrial Technology Coordinator Mark Bosworth said. “We’re happy that they’ll have a chance to demonstrate these skills at the national level.”

SkillsUSA is a national technical education organization that partners educators, employers and students to teach greater skills to Americans, according to its website. The SkillsUSA Championships are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels.

SWIC 2018 SkillsUSA winners include:

Automated Manufacturing

First Place (team)

Connor Braasch of Troy

Connor Barnard of Godfrey

Gavin Becherer of Troy

CNC Milling

First place — Blake Schuette of Alton

Second place – Michael Torre of Highland

Third place – Thomas Petroski of St. Jacob

CNC Technician

First place — Schuette

Second place — Petroski

Third place — Torre

CNC Turning

First place – Schuette

Second place – Petroski

Third place – James Neary of Red Bud

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

First place — Jonatan Lunk of Waterloo

Mechatronics

First place (team)

Clayton Lents of Waterloo

Nicholas Wittenauer of Red Bud

Welding

First place — Bryce Dickenson of Granite City

Torre and Petroski will compete at SkillsUSA 55th Annual National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, Ky., June 24-28.