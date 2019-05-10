SWIC students sweep categories at Illinois SkillsUSA competition

SWIC photo by Marci Winters-McLaughlin
Southwestern Illinois College students swept several categories at the 2019 State SkillsUSA competition in April in Springfield. The SWIC students who brought home medals from the SkillsUSA competition include Nicholas Wittenauer of Red Bud, who was part of the First Place Mechatronics team (left); and Gavin Becherer of Troy, who was part of the First Place Automated Manufacturing team. The National SkillsUSA competition will take place in Louisville, Ky., in June.
Southwestern Illinois College Technical Education students dominated four precision machining categories at the Illinois SkillsUSA challenge in Springfield in April.
SWIC won 16 medals in 7 categories.
The gold medalists are now eligible to compete at the national level. This marks the ninth year in a row that SWIC students have succeeded in qualifying for the national competition.
“We’re very proud of our students and their accomplishments,” SWIC Industrial Technology Coordinator Mark Bosworth said. “We’re happy that they’ll have a chance to demonstrate these skills at the national level.”
SkillsUSA is a national technical education organization that partners educators, employers and students to teach greater skills to Americans, according to its website. The SkillsUSA Championships are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels.
SWIC 2018 SkillsUSA winners include:
Automated Manufacturing
First Place (team)
Connor Braasch of Troy
Connor Barnard of Godfrey
Gavin Becherer of Troy
CNC Milling
First place — Blake Schuette of Alton
Second place – Michael Torre of Highland
Third place – Thomas Petroski of St. Jacob
CNC Technician
First place — Schuette
Second place — Petroski
Third place — Torre
CNC Turning
First place – Schuette
Second place – Petroski
Third place – James Neary of Red Bud
Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
First place — Jonatan Lunk of Waterloo
Mechatronics
First place (team)
Clayton Lents of Waterloo
Nicholas Wittenauer of Red Bud
Welding
First place — Bryce Dickenson of Granite City
Torre and Petroski will compete at SkillsUSA 55th Annual National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, Ky., June 24-28.