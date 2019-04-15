SWIC students win awards at college broadcasting conference

× Expand SWIC photo by Dena Roland Woods Southwestern Illinois College’s internet radio station, Blue Storm Radio, student radio producers and hosts recently won awards of excellence in four categories at the 79th annual Intercollegiate Broadcasting System International Radio/Television/Digital Media Conference in New York City. (From left) Michelle McIntosh of Belleville won the IBS Golden Microphone Award for Best Show Promo for “Girl Talk,” which she produced, and finalist trophies for the Best Commercial for “Mother’s Day Gift Baskets;” Adam Brammer of Belleville won finalist trophies for Best Radio Drama for “World Traveler’s” and Best Comedy Program for “Injustice Among Us Batman.”

Blue Storm Radio, Southwestern Illinois College’s internet radio station, and broadcasting students won awards of excellence in four categories at the 79th annual Intercollegiate Broadcasting System International Radio/Television/Digital Media Conference in New York City.

“Our broadcast program is only four years old and is winning awards placing it in the top 5 percent of college and university radio stations nationally,” said SWIC speech-communication professor Mac Chamblin, who teaches Introduction to Radio Production.

Students raised funds to send Michelle McIntosh and Adam Brammer, both of Belleville; and Marcella Miller of Granite City to the event.

Blue Storm Radio received an IBS Golden Microphone Award for Best Show Promo for “Girl Talk,” produced by McIntosh, and finalists trophies in the following categories:

• Best Radio Drama: Brammer’s “World Traveler’s”

• Best Commercial: McIntosh’s “Mother’s Day Gift Baskets”

• Best Comedy Program: Brammer’s “Injustice Among Us Batman”

“Blue Storm Radio is coming home with trophies in multiple categories and up against leading broadcast schools,” Chamblin said. “I encourage everyone to check out the student work on Blue Storm Radio and you will quickly discover why I am extremely proud of SWIC students and their service to the community.”

For more information, contact Chamblin at thomas.chamblin@swic.edu or call (618) 235-2700, ext. 5592.

