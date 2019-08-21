SWIC students win medals at National SkillsUSA Competition

× Expand SWIC photo Southwestern Illinois College students earned gold medals at the 2019 National SkillsUSA competition in July in Louisville, Ky. Students in the first-place Automated Manufacturing team include (from left) Connor Barnard of Alton, Gavin Becherer and Connor Braasch, both of Troy. SWIC students have earned medals at the competition the last nine years.

Southwestern Illinois College Technical Education students brought home gold medals in Automated Manufacturing from the National SkillsUSA Competition in Louisville, Ky. — the ninth consecutive year SWIC has earned medals at the event.

“Once again, our talented Precision Machining Technology students are national champions,” SWIC Industrial Technology Coordinator Mark Bosworth said. “The talent that comes out of this program is just amazing to watch. Our students have won 10 national medals in nine years.”

SWIC 2019 SkillsUSA gold medal Automated Manufacturing team includes Connor Barnard of Alton, Gavin Becherer of Troy, and Connor Braasch of Troy.

Other students who competed at SkillsUSA Nationals include Bryce Dickenson of Granite City – Welding; Clayton Lents of Waterloo – Mechatronics; Jonathan Lunk of Waterloo – Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration; Tom Petroski of St. Jacob – CNC Turning; Mike Torre of Highland – CNC Milling; Blake Schuette of Alton – CNC Technician; and Nicholas Wittenauer of Red Bud – Mechatronics.

SkillsUSA is a national technical education organization that partners educators, employers and students to teach greater skills to Americans, according to its website. The SkillsUSA Championships are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels.

