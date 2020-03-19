SWIC taking additional precautions in response to COVID-19

SWIC

Southwestern Illinois College is closely watching the activities associated with the coronavirus. The following policies will be implemented by SWIC beginning March 22 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instruction

SWIC college courses will be delivered via online or alternative delivery mechanisms beginning March 22 for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester to limit exposure and possible transmission of the virus. Instructors will be utilizing Blackboard and email for online courses. Students who need assistance with Blackboard and/or do not have computer or Internet access should notify their instructor. For those classes that are not conducive for online instruction and require hands-on learning, instruction has been suspended through April 18. The college will continually reassess the situation to determine if other alternatives are needed. Special arrangements have been made for certain programs in Health Sciences and Homeland Security. Please contact Dean Julie Muertz at 618-235-2700, ext. 5298, or julie.muertz@swic.edu.

Student services

Enrollment/Advising/Financial Aid/Student Accounts/Testing Centers/Library:

Registration and advising for the summer and fall 2020 semesters are available online. Students are encouraged to register online. If this is not possible, contact the Registration Office at (618) 235-2700, ext. 5599, to make individual arrangements. Services will be available via phone and email. Refer to the most up-to-date information on the college website. The Testing Centers at all campuses will be closed. The Disability and Access Center will be closed until April 18. The libraries at all campuses will be closed.

Success Center

Success Center operations will be available on the Belleville Campus only during specified times, as well as via phone or online. Please refer to the most up-to-date information on the college website. Students may also choose to use the tutoring online resource. Students returning to campus to study and/or use the Success Center will be limited to six people in the same area. No groups larger than six will be allowed. All individuals are subject to screening.

Campuses operations — March 22 through April 18

Sam Wolf Granite City Campus will be closed. Red Bud Campus will be closed. Belleville Campus will be open for essential operational functions. The Information Sciences Building will be closed except for employees. Entry will be accessible via employee PIN or SWIC badge. The Main Complex and the Liberal Arts Building will be open to students and employees who must show their SWIC identification badge. Entry will be limited to Entrances A and G in the Main Complex and the Quad door and Circle Drive door in the Liberal Arts Building.

Food service — March 22 through April 18

The cafeteria will be open for made-to-order take-away services only. Hours of operation are 8 am to 2 pm. All patrons should utilize the additional hand sanitizer dispensers that have been placed in various places in the serving area. Starbucks will be closed.

Student activities, events and commencement

Student activities will be suspended until April 18, at which time the health situation will be reassessed. Events with more than 10 attendees that are college-sponsored or hosted by registered student organizations are suspended indefinitely. Social gatherings outside the college with more than 10 attendees are also discouraged. Spring Commencement Ceremonies are cancelled. Degrees will be mailed.

Travel

Any college-sponsored international travel is prohibited, along with non-essential domestic travel until further notice. Personal international travel is strongly discouraged, and we urge caution and the exercise of good judgment for personal domestic travel.

Visit swic.edu for up-to-date details.