SWIC to extend spring break by one week

SWIC

Southwestern Illinois College’s President Nick Mance announced the college will extend spring break for students by one week as a precautionary measure related to COVID-19. Students currently enrolled in online courses are continuing their academic progression as normal. To reduce the density of people on campus, alternative instructional delivery will resume on March 23 and continue through April 3.

No student, faculty or staff has tested positive on any SWIC campus.

“SWIC will continue to assess the situation and develop plans for continued operations should we need to take additional measures,” Mance said. “Students are urged to concentrate on academics and should closely monitor SWIC email and swic.edu for announcements and updates.”

Although spring break is being extended for students, college operations and all campuses remain open. College-sponsored events with large attendance are suspended through April 17.

“I want to thank everyone for their cooperation, patience, and understanding as we navigate through this complicated and difficult issue,” Mance said. “Again, we continue to assess this situation as it evolves and will provide timely updates as needed.”

For more information, visit https://www.swic.edu/students/public-safety/notifications/coronavirus-information/.

