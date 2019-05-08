SWIC to hold graduation ceremonies May 14-16

× Expand graduation stock photo

Southwestern Illinois College will hold its Commencement Ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, in the Belleville Campus Varsity Gym, 2500 Carlyle Ave.

The college will confer 1,257 degrees from summer 2018, fall 2018 and spring 2019 semesters. There are 339 graduates with honors (a 3.5 grade-point average or higher) and 41 with a 4.0 GPA. More than 300 graduates are expected to participate in the ceremony.

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Theta Epsilon Chapter Vice President of Scholarship Derick Hefferly of Troy will represent the class of 2019 as the graduating student speaker.

The college’s Health Sciences Pinning Ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, in St. Peter’s Cathedral, Belleville. The college will honor approximately 180 graduates of the college’s eight Health Sciences degree programs.

The High School Equivalency Certification Ceremony is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, in the Belleville Campus Varsity Gym. The college will recognize more than 100 students who have earned their High School Equivalency Certificate during the summer 2018, fall 2018 and spring 2019 semesters.

Family members and friends unable to attend the ceremonies can listen to the live internet broadcast of the ceremonies by tuning in to SWIC’s award-winning internet radio station, Blue Storm Radio. To listen to the High School Equivalency Commencement Ceremony from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, or the SWIC Commencement Ceremony from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, May 16, visit tunein.com/radio/Blue-Storm-Radio-s221636/.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter