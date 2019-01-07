SWIC to host High School Visit Day

× Expand graduation stock photo

Are you a high school student curious about what Southwestern Illinois College has to offer? Get your questions answered on High School Visit Day Friday from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 25, at the SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave.

Explore academic programs, tour the campus, find out about SWIC clubs, sports and campus activities, get information on financial aid and scholarship options, as well as learn the many other benefits of choosing SWIC.

When selecting area of interest, select from one of the following options:

Liberal Arts & Fine Arts — Planning to transfer to a university to study a career related to social or behavioral science, communications, language arts, business, education, art, music, etc.

Math and Sciences Division — Planning to transfer to a university to study a career related to science, technology, engineering, or math.

Technical Education — Planning to complete a program at SWIC and get a job in a field related to industrial technology, construction, aviation, etc.

Health Science & Homeland Security — Planning to complete a program at SWIC and get a job in a field related to health care, sign language, administration of justice, or fire science.

Business Division — Planning to complete a program at SWIC and get a job in a field related to management, marketing or graphic communications, accounting, computer information systems or networking, office administration, culinary arts, etc.

Reserve your spot online or call (866) 942-7942, ext. 5526.

