SWIC to host Metro East Baccalaureate College Fair

SWIC

Southwestern Illinois College will host the annual Metro East Baccalaureate College Fair from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, in the Belleville Campus, Main Complex, Varsity Gym, 2500 Carlyle Ave.

High school and college transfer students will have the opportunity to speak to representatives from nearly 100 national colleges and universities. College recruiters on hand will include the University of Illinois, the University of Missouri and the United States Military Academy at West Point, among many others. For a complete list of institutions, visit swic.edu.

SWIC also will offer three workshops to help students navigate the financial aid and transfer processes more easily:

FAFSA Financial Aid Application Assistance – 1:30-3:30 p.m., MC Cyber Lounge – Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid online.

Financial Aid 101 — Types, Qualifications and Process – 1:45-2:15 p.m. or 2:45-3:15 p.m., MC Theatre – Find out about the numerous types of financial assistance available and how to apply.

Transfer Planning Workshop – 2:15-2:45 p.m., MC Theatre – Learn tips and tools for beginning at SWIC and transferring to a university.

The college fair and workshops are free and open to the public. Advance registration is available at StriveFair.com.

For more information on the event and a complete list of schools, visit swic.edu or call (618) 235-2700, ext. 5526.

