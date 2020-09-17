SWIC to observe Adult Education and Family Literacy Week

Southwestern Illinois College will observe the nationally recognized Adult Education and Family Literacy Week on Sept. 20-26.

The annual awareness week was created to heighten public awareness, strengthen alliances, leverage resources, and increase the number of people who understand the vital role adult education and family literacy plays in the nation's well-being.

The SWIC Adult Education and Literacy Department is a prominent supporter and contributor in helping raise awareness and aid in the fight against low literacy rates in the community. The college offers classes and programs to assist adults such as Project Read, High School Equivalency test preparation, English as a Second Language, Vocational, Computer and Citizenship classes. Some classes are offered free of tuition, for those who qualify. Other notable SWIC programs and special educational services are also available for residents ages 16-24 who need assistance earning their High School Equivalency Certificate, transitioning to college or finding employment.

According to ProLiteracy, more than 36 million American adults cannot read, write, or do basic math above a third grade level; 43 percent of adults with the lowest literacy levels live in poverty; children of parents with low literacy skills have a 72 percent chance of displaying behavioral issues or dropping out of school and 68 percent of adult education and literacy programs are struggling with long student waiting lists.

Volunteer opportunities are also available for the Project Read Adult Literacy Program. For more information on Project Read, contact SWIC Project Read Coordinator Deborah Bruyette at (618) 235-2700, ext. 5462, or via email at deborah.bruyette@swic.edu; or for SWIC Adult Education and Literacy information visit swic.edu/adult-education contact (618) 235-2700, ext. 5323, or email infoadulted@swic.edu.