SWIC to offer brewing program

In partnership with 4204 Main Street Brewing Company in Belleville, Southwestern Illinois College will offer an associate in applied science degree or certificate in brewing operations and fermentation science starting in the fall 2020 semester.

Students can begin the program by taking the BRW 101 Intro to Brewing Process course, which will be every Monday, starting Aug. 17 through Dec. 7, from 5-7 p.m. at the4204 Main Street Brewing Company, 6435 W. Main St. in Belleville.

The program will provide foundational knowledge for brewery operations, production procedures, and teach basic quality assurance. Students will also have access to the latest equipment and technologies used in the industry today and receive hands-on training through courses, capstone, and internship programs.

“With the influx of local breweries popping up over the last decade and how successful they have been, it is a given that there is an interest in the brewing industry,” SWIC Technical Education and Workforce Development Dean Brad Sparks said. “Our new program will give students the ability to learn the science behind brewing, as well as, offer them a chance to understand the business side of the industry and actually see how a brewery operates.”

The program offers a one-year Brewing Operations Certificate which focuses on the day-to-day operations and practical training for immediate employment in a brewery setting. The two-year Associate in Applied Science degree allows for greater emphasis on the science and business portions of the program.

Graduates of the program are equipped to pursue a variety of careers in fields related to the brewing industry, such as food and hospitality, packaging and distribution, manufacturing, agriculture, food & natural resources, and business management & administration.

Fall 2020 classes begin Saturday, Aug. 15. For more information on this program visit swic.edu/academics/academic-, contact SWIC Technical Education and Workforce Development Dean Brad Sparks at 618-931-0600, ext. 7420, email bradley.sparks@swic.edu, or to search for courses offered at SWIC, visit swic.edu/courses.

