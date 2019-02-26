SWIC to offer free high school equivalency classes

SWIC

Southwestern Illinois College’s Adult Education and Literacy department will offer free high school equivalency preparation classes in St. Clair, Madison and Randolph counties in March and April.

Day classes

Day high school equivalency preparation classes will meet:

From 9 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Monday through Thursday from March 18 to April 24 at SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave.; and SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road

From 9:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. Monday through Wednesday from March 18 to April 17 at East St. Louis Community College Center, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd.; and Cahokia Library, 140 Cahokia Park Drive

From 9 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Monday through Wednesday from March 18 to April 17 at SWIC Red Bud Campus, 500 W. South Fourth St.

Evening classes

Evening high school equivalency preparation classes will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 2 to May 23 from 5:30-8:15 p.m. at the following locations:

SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave.

Collinsville High School, 201 S. Morrison Ave.

East St. Louis Community College Center, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd.

SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road

Spanish evening classes

Spanish evening high school equivalency preparation classes will meet from 5:30-8:35 p.m. on Mondays from April 1 to May 13 at the SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road.

A mandatory preregistration and orientation session is required.

Learn more about upcoming classes and schedule a preregistration appointment by calling (618) 235-2700, ext. 5525, or toll-free in Illinois at (866) 942-SWIC (7942), ext. 5525.

