Take the mystery out of Medicare at L&C

Medicare can be complicated, and the Community Education division of Lewis and Clark Community College wants to help.

Medicare will be demystified during an upcoming offering called Medicare, Social Security, Income Planning (CEAR-103-60), which will run from 6-9 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, on L&C’s Godfrey Campus. The cost to attend is only $5.

“When adults become Medicare eligible for the first time, the options can be very confusing,” Community Education Coordinator Yvette McLemore said. “Likewise, preparing for retirement can be a very difficult path to navigate on your own. This workshop is designed to help you decide which Medicare supplement is best for you and to better understand the facts about retirement, strategies to increase and manage your income as well as tips about current economic trends for today's retirees. Be sure to bring your questions.”

Those interested can register online at www.lc.edu/CommunityEd or over the phone by calling (618) 468-5701.