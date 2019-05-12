Taking care of business on Mother’s Day

× Expand In addition to running her business, McCormick raises three young boys with her husband, Dan.

Kelly McCormick owns and operates McCormick Physical Therapy & Athletic Rehab. She has a master of physical therapy degree and 10 years of experience in the field. She says she helps clients bridge the gap between rehab and performance.

There’s a saying: “If you want something done, give it to the busiest person you know ... working moms beware.”

Running a successful business and raising three boys, Kelly McCormick may well fall into that category. As owner of McCormick Physical Therapy & Athletic Rehab, her schedule often consists of rising early enough to take the kids to school, working all day, picking up her boys for activities and dinner, then working late into the evening taking care of clients. However, she says she relishes it all.

With the approach of Mother’s Day, she reflects on her busy lifestyle.

“I want to live a life full of passion and joy and adventure, and that’s what I’m trying to create,” she says.

The Alton native graduated from Alton High School in 2003 and received her master of physical therapy degree from Maryville University in 2008. After that, she worked a day job and started her family but also helped family and friends with physical therapy and rehabilitation.

She formalized her therapy methods and instruction in 2016, starting the business as a part-time venture.

“In November of last year, I quit my safety net job and went all in,” she says. McCormick opened her business and now operates it full time out of the Elite Hockey Facility at Eastgate Plaza in East Alton.

Interested in sports her entire life, McCormick was involved in volleyball, softball, jiu-jitsu, boxing, kickboxing and soccer throughout school. Her interest in athletics and fitness led to her educational path and eventual business.

She says McCormick Physical Therapy & Athletic Rehab works with people who want to maximize quality of life and their performance in sports and recreation through healthy movement patterns. McCormick works with people of any age or fitness level and can help those recovering from injury or who simply want to improve their performance or avoid injury.

She says juggling parenthood with her business takes a lot of organization and focus.

“It’s crazy,” she says. “I don’t even know how to put it into words.”

She says it takes a lot of hard work and dedication, as well as a strong partnership with her husband, Dan.

In addition to nine-year-old identical twins, Will and Clayton, McCormick also has a five-year-old son, Drew. On top of all of their school activities, her children take jiu-jitsu and she says they love to be outside. She also credits her parents with helping with their hectic schedule.

“We have a big family,” she says. “We love getting together and laughing and enjoying life.”

Her personalized approach to her physical therapy clients makes her life even busier.

“I’ll answer texts and phone calls in the evening,” she says.

She gives personalized, one-on-one attention and never double-books or passes clients off to an assistant.

“I’m a little different from a typical physical therapy clinic,” she says.

She explains she uses a fee-for-service model; she charges a flat fee for the specific services she provides, rather than bill people on a recurring basis.

She says she works to get people independent as soon as possible.

“Nobody has time to go to physical therapy three times a week,” she says. “My approach is to give them the tools to take care of themselves.”

Her objective is to bridge the gap between rehab and performance, she says.

McCormick is also a Titlest Performance Institute medical expert and works extensively with golfers to improve their mobility and performance. Her golf improvement program includes a physical screening and video golf swing analysis to help players improve their game.

Information about McCormick Physical Therapy & Athletic Rehab, including programs, classes and fees, can be found on the business’ website and its Facebook page. The business can be contacted by phone and people can also email McCormick directly at kelly@mccormickpt.com or call her at (618) 660-8097.

Mother’s Day means something different to every person who has children. For Kelly McCormick, it means making both her business and her family life the best they can possibly be.

× Expand McCormick works with people to identify individual goals and give them the tools they need to take care of themselves.

× Expand McCormick Physical Therapy & Athletic Rehab focuses on mobility and works with all ages.