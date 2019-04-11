PHOTOS: Taking in the trash at Heartland Prairie

× 1 of 8 Expand Photos by Taylor Crone × 2 of 8 Expand Photos by Taylor Crone Volunteers smile after a successful clean up of Heartland Prairie. × 3 of 8 Expand Photos by Taylor Crone Volunteers clean up Heartland Prairie. × 4 of 8 Expand Photos by Taylor Crone Volunteers clean up Heartland Prairie. × 5 of 8 Expand Photos by Taylor Crone Volunteers clean up Heartland Prairie. × 6 of 8 Expand Photos by Taylor Crone Volunteers clean up Heartland Prairie. × 7 of 8 Expand Photos by Taylor Crone Volunteers clean up Heartland Prairie. × 8 of 8 Expand Photos by Taylor Crone Trash left at Heartland Prairie. Prev Next

WHAT: Heartland Prairie Restoration Day

WHEN: Saturday, April 6

WHERE: Heartland Prairie located off Illinois Route 140 in Alton

WHY: Eric Wright, Stewardship Director at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, led a small but dedicated group of eco-friendly volunteers in removing trash and the invasive Bush Honeysuckle from the prairie, woodland and savanna property. The volunteers included Christina Fosha, Riley Fosha, Insiya Ahmed, Allen Vest and Sarah Allen. The group met at 9 a.m. and spent several hours walking around gathering buckets upon buckets of trash and pulling up bunches of Bush Honeysuckle. The invasive honeysuckle has a negative impact on the environment since it outcompetes native plant species. Restoration days are every first Saturday of the month, April through October. The next restoration day is May 4 at 9 a.m. Call The Nature Institute office at (618) 466-9930 or visit the Facebook page for more information. The Nature Institute is located at 2213 S. Levis Lane in Godfrey.