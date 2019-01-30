Taking the cold to heart

Record-breaking cold has settled upon much of the Midwest. These frigid conditions are not only dangerous to our appendages, but also our hearts.

Research from Lund University in Sweden shows the risk of a heart attack greatly increases as temperatures drop. Using data from more than 280,000 heart attacks and 3 million weather points, like temperature, air pressure, wind velocity and sun duration, researchers found there is a higher risk of heart attack when the thermometer dips below freezing.

It mostly has to do with arteries that constrict to keep you warm.

“When those arteries constrict, your blood pressure goes up; it puts a lot more strain on your heart,” said Dr. Shaun Kurien, cardiologist at OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute. “Your body needs to maintain its temperature, so the heart has to kind of work harder to keep that going. So, for most people that may be OK, but for some us who are more susceptible to artery disease, that can increase the strain on a heart that may not be doing as well already.”

Kurien said while the average age of those in the study was 70, a cold-related heart attack can happen to anyone of any age. But the chances could rise with the development of artery disease as we get older.

Short of everyone moving to Florida, Kurien said prevention is simply a matter of dressing appropriately for the weather. He suggests wearing lots of layers.

“Layers create kind of insulation pockets of air between the layers that helps keep us warm,” he said. “The warmer you are already, then the less your heart has to work to match that strain. Covering your head — also hats and stuff can help — you lose a lot of heat through your head. And so that kind of helps keep you warmer.”

Also, keep your cold weather activity and exertion to a minimum. It only makes your heart work harder. Kurien also advised that if you do have artery disease, check with your doctor or cardiologist and which activities are safe for you to do outside when it’s cold.

Finally, if you believe you might be having a heart attack, the classic signs are chest pains that may radiate down your arms or extreme shortness of breath. If that happens, health experts recommend immediately calling 9-1-1.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter