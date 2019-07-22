Task force to explore solutions to high property taxes

Manar

A bipartisan task force will find ways to save taxpayers money under a new law sponsored by state Sen. Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) and signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Senate Bill 1932 creates the Property Tax Relief Task Force, which will explore potential solutions to reducing Illinois’ high property tax rates and make recommendations to the General Assembly.

“For years our state had a regressive school funding formula that drove up rates and placed the majority of the burden on property owners,” Manar said. “Taxpayers have been forced to pay these exorbitant rates for far too long, and it’s time to take a serious look at ways to resolve this problem.”

The task force will be made up of a bipartisan group of lawmakers from both the Senate and House of Representatives, as well as individuals appointed by the governor.

The Department of Revenue, State Board of Education and Governor’s Office of Management and Budget will also work with the task force.

“We’ve made great strides toward fixing our school funding formula and the next step in that process is reducing the property tax burden and transitioning toward making state funding the predominant sources of support for schools,” Manar said. “This task force is one of the first steps in that process and I’m confident that by bringing Democrats and Republicans together to talk about this issue, we’ll be able to work together to find the solutions we need.”

Manar has made easing the tax burden on property owners a focus of his tenure. This May, he passed a bill out of the Senate that would freeze property taxes in most Illinois school districts as long as the state properly funds schools through its evidence-based funding formula. The legislation was not taken up by the House.

The bill passed both chambers of the General Assembly unanimously. It will take effect immediately.

