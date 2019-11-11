Taylor Parmentier named Oiler of the Month

Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Oiler of the Month program at East Alton-Wood River High School.

School faculty members select a senior each month, and each student is awarded a certificate and Subway gift card. The selected seniors will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 Oiler of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.

November’s winner is Taylor Parmentier. She is involved with basketball (four years), volleyball (three years), soccer (one year), Student Council (one year), Spirit Club (one year), Rotary Interact Club (one year) and Big Sisters.

Taylor has achieved Gold Level Renaissance for maintaining outstanding grades and attendance. She also is in the National Honor Society (two years) and has attended the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership conference. She has more than 40 hours of community service in the area and is part of the Math Tutor Program through the National Honor Society.

After graduation, she plans to attend Illinois State University to major in athletic training and eventually go into physical therapy.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter