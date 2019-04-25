Teeing it up: Dan Brown Memorial Golf Playday Tournament returns for another year

× Expand (From left) Mike Adams, Jeff Connor, Sam White and Ed Cunningham pose at the Dan Brown Memorial Golf Playday Tournament in 2018.

Every year, Dan Brown loved playing in the Southwestern Madison County Chamber of Commerce annual Golf Playday Tournament.

“He played it for years and years,” said Rosemarie Brown, the chamber’s executive director. “When I became chairman (of the tournament), he would take over the work.”

Brown played in the tournament for the final time in June 2009. Two months later, he passed away from prostate cancer.

So the chamber of commerce decided to change the name of the tournament in his Brown’s honor. It’s called the Dan Brown Memorial Golf Playday.

“It was kind of his tournament,” said Bob Kmetz, who’s on the tournament’s executive committee. “He organized it, he got teams set up and he has solicited or recruited sponsors. Upon his passing, the board of directors announced at the chamber’s final annual meeting that it would be changed from the Southwestern Madison County Golf Outing to the Dan Brown Memorial Golf Outing.”

The event will return for its 10th year on May 30 at the Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and shotgun start is at 1 p.m. The cost for a four-person team is $600. There will be prizes for first- and second-place teams.

“It’s popular, and the thing is it’s at a prestigious golf course at Sunset Hills,” Kmetz said. “A lot of golfers who are members can’t play there. So it gives a lot of busy people an opportunity to play at a very nice golf course.”

Other members on the tournament committee include Patrick Coyle, Terry Driscoll, Matt Gomric, Jeff Kohler, Pat Notestine, Ryan Robertson and David Stoecklin.

The tournament, which began in the late 1940s, played its first year in his honor in 2010. It was canceled three times because of rain.

“The board said Dan is up there saying, ‘My God, if I can’t play, nobody is going to play,’” Rosemarie Brown said.

The executive director said the event draws as many as 32 teams.

“It’s a total sellout each year,” she said. “It’s a great event in his honor. We have a great big banner with his picture on it.”

Brown served as the tournament’s chairman for nine years before his passing.

“He’s a pretty good guy,” Rosemarie Brown said. “He was one of the wittiest. He was an extremely bright man. He had six different degrees. He loved going to school. He was an attorney and a teacher.”

When Brown played in the tournament, his team was called the Dream Team.

“That’s simply because they dreamed that they can play golf,” Rosemarie Brown said. “They had fun. And they still play.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter