Teen dies after UTV overturns on levee in Collinsville area

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that a 14-year-old Maryville girl perished following a mishap with a utility vehicle being off-road in rural Collinsville on Monday afternoon.

Alexis N. Dimarco was the front-seat passenger of a 2019 Polaris Ranger XP Utility Task Vehicle (UTV, also known as a side-by-side) being operated on a levee near the 2000 block of North Bluff Road. At approximately 3:36 p.m., the vehicle slid and overturned onto its passenger side.

Dimarco and the juvenile operator of the vehicle were ejected from the vehicle and Dimarco was pinned under the vehicle. Both were evacuated to area hospitals for treatment. Two rear-seat juveniles were not injured.

Dimarco was treated in the emergency department of Anderson Hospital but succumbed to her injuries at 5:22 p.m. Monday. She died as the result of blunt head and thoracic trauma. She was not wearing a helmet or passenger restraint device at the time of the incident. Routine toxicology testing will be performed. The incident was also investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time, but are under the direction of Kassly Mortuary of Fairview Heights.

