Telemedicine speeds up stroke treatment

Alton Memorial Hospital now has real-time access to some of the nation’s top stroke experts — even when they’re not on site.

AMH has begun using stroke telemedicine to receive direct care consults for complicated stroke patients. Phone, internet and video conferencing allows Stroke Network neurologists and radiologists to be “remotely present” at distant hospitals. Together with the partner hospital, physicians can diagnose stroke patients, begin timely treatment with the clot-dissolving drug tPA, and arrange for transport, if needed.

“For acute stroke care, telemedicine means faster, more accurate on-site treatment of patients,” said Kyle Ogle, AMH Stroke Center coordinator. “For patients, it means receiving local care while still benefiting from the expertise of a certified Comprehensive Stroke Center.”

Using wireless Internet, a Washington University physician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital is able to participate in a remote consult, which consists of a two-way audio-video feed. This technology allows the expert and patient to see and hear each other. The stroke specialist can then conduct his or her own neurological exam and interact directly with the patient, family and local medical staff. At the same time, the Washington University stroke expert has immediate access to current vital signs, test results and imaging.

The remote consult is an effective tool in getting patients diagnosed and appropriate treatment started as quickly as possible.

There is precious little time to waste when treating a stroke patient. Doctors and nurses at Alton Memorial Hospital are now able to save valuable seconds through stroke telemedicine with the Washington University Acute Neurological Emergency Consulting Service.

Benefits include:

Immediate 24/7 access to Washington University stroke specialists, vascular neurosurgeons, endovascular interventionalists, neuro-intensivists, general neurologists and neuroradiologists.

Real-time, face-to-face video examination of acute stroke patients and neuroimaging by stroke specialists.

Assistance of Washington University stroke team in acute management decisions (tPA), and consultation on rapid transfer for more advanced care needs (thrombectomy, craniectomy).

Consulting specialists’ familiarity with local resources provides more efficient transfers.

Access to innovative treatments through Washington University School of Medicine clinical trials.

Development of stronger relationship with Washington University stroke team for enhanced patient care.

Facilitation of return to local community for primary care or neurological follow-up or rehabilitation.

AMH stroke coordinator to speak at international conference

Kyle Ogle, the stroke program coordinator at Alton Memorial Hospital, has been selected to present an abstract at the International Stroke Conference this February in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Ogle has conducted research to determine the best way for Emergency Medical Services to triage stroke patients and decide whether or not they need to be taken directly to a comprehensive stroke center for thrombectomy evaluation. (As a primary stroke center, AMH is unable to offer such services.)

A thrombectomy is a surgical procedure in which physicians will go in to the blood vessel to retrieve a clot. This is only done for moderate to severe strokes, and there is a strict criteria to determine who is eligible.

“From this research, a pre-hospital stroke screening tool was selected,” Ogle said. “Then, recent clinical trials were adapted to the tool so that we can help patients up to 24 hours since the time that they were last without stroke symptoms. Alton Memorial has begun to lead the way with this new development and EMS personnel are currently learning the screening scale.

“The scale has received positive regional response, and up to 85 ambulance services in the Southern Illinois area may be following our lead in raising the bar for emergency stroke care standards. We are all very excited for this chance to make such an impact within the communities for our patients.”

Stroke remains one of the top causes of death and disability worldwide. Strokes may result from an obstruction in blood flow within a blood vessel (ischemic) or a ruptured, bleeding vessel (hemorrhagic). The good news is that there are major advances developing in the world of stroke care to treat patients that are experiencing the ischemic type of stroke.

Unlike current medicine treatment (tPA), patients may be eligible for a thrombectomy for up to 24 hours.

Call 911 if you notice someone having stroke symptoms:

B – Balance is off

E – Sudden eye/vision changes

F – Facial droop

A – Arm weakness

S – Speech irregularity

T – Time is of the essence

“Just as heart attack patients may be rushed to the closest facility for cardiac catheterization, significant stroke patients may be transported to the nearest facility for thrombectomy evaluation,” Ogle said. “To better assist our patients within the community, we needed to figure out how to best complete this task in the most efficient way possible for patients after a 911 call and ambulance response.”

The International Stroke Conference is the world’s premier meeting dedicated to the treatment of stroke and cerebrovascular disease and evolving toward a better understanding of the disease process and effective therapies.

“I feel very grateful to be sharing our exciting news from Alton Memorial Hospital with the rest of the world,” Ogle said.

“Kyle continues to display an extremely high level of commitment to Alton Memorial Hospital,” said Amy Schuler, manager of performance improvement at AMH. “He works elbow to elbow with those team members who are caring for stroke patients. It is ultimately our patients who benefit from Kyle’s devotion to the stroke program. His compassion and tenacity for the program is admired by all of us.”

