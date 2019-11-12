The Chickening: Popeyes sandwich creating quite the frenzy

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry

The tagline “Love that chicken from Popeyes” has gained a whole new connotation.

On Sunday, Nov. 3, the chicken chain re-released its classic chicken sandwich through a national marketing campaign and created quite the frenzy. The sandwich had originally released in August to increased sales, but many locations ran out. Now it’s here to stay.

Sales have gone through the roof and the internet is rabid with wild tales of customers going chicken-crazy.

With chaos like a woman in Los Angeles scraping her car trying to cut in the drive-through line, a customer and employee getting into an altercation and tossing trays at each other in San Antonio, and a man stabbed to death in Maryland after cutting in line, it’s out of control. (Friends of the man stabbed are reporting it wasn’t over the sandwich).

The Chickening, as it’s becoming known, has definitely meant increased sales for Popeyes.

“We’re wrapped out into the street over to the McDonald’s building all day long. They’re out the doors all day long,” Alton Popeyes general manager Elizabeth Venatta said. “We’re selling 1,000 sandwiches a day. We’re doing near $4,000 more a day in sales than the year before and that’s every single Popeye’s from here to St. Clair County. I was at the Fairview Heights store recently and cars were wrapped down to I-64.”

On Nov. 3, 2018 the Alton Popeyes made $2,766. Fast-forward to this year and the chicken craze brought in $7,289 on Nov. 3, 2019. That’s a 163.48 percent increase in sales.

As for the overall frenzy over the sandwich, Alton hasn’t seen any violence but isn’t totally devoid of drama.

“We’re coming across angry customers,” Venatta said. “As soon as they find out you’ve ran out of the sandwich, they’re yelling and cursing at you, so it’s been pretty crazy. It’s a lot on these workers.”

Alton worker Heidi Van Voltenburg has been working the drive-through during the recent uptick in business and receives the blunt of customer frustrations.

“The chicken sandwich drives customers insane,” Van Voltenburg said, chuckling. “I don’t know what it is about it, or what’s in it, but they go crazy. I’ve had people yelling through the drive-through, I’ve had a customer pull off and I’ve had a customer cuss me out. People are out the door as soon as we’re open, and we don’t stop serving chicken sandwiches until the minute we close.”

Fellow employee Chaquisha Stewart works the fryers and hasn’t had to deal with customers directly. She’s enjoyed the frenzy and the sandwich.

“We’ve been packed, but I just love making the sandwiches,” Stewart said. “It’s good.”

But what do customers think?

An all-white chicken breast marinated in Louisiana spices is hand-battered in a buttermilk breading. Pickles and mayo are added and it’s served on a doughy brioche bun. Classic and spicy options are available.

“I didn’t get to try it the first time around because it was sold out at the Collinsville and Alton locations; however, this time I got one from Alton,” Carlita Tolbert said. “The line was terribly long, but we went inside, in and out with no problem. Long story short, the sandwich was just OK. It did not live up to its hype. I’m over it, next phase.”

“My oldest daughter went with classmates Thursday in Alton,” Mark Ellebracht said. “She waited about 30 minutes to get one and said it was just OK.”

It’s received some good reviews, too.

“I loved mine,” Ryan Bemis said. “I got the spicy. There was no line and it had just the right amount of kick. Awesome sandwich.”

The mania over the sandwich is affecting more than just the restaurants.

“My brother, who works for Prairie Farms Dairy in St. Peters, had to deliver 50 cases of chicken to the Alton store the other day; he said he couldn’t get into the parking lot it was so full,” Angie Nicholson said.

For all the craze The Chickening has evoked, Van Voltenburg just hopes there’s no bird brawling in her store.

“It’s a lot of stress,” she said. “The whole lobby will be filled, the whole drive-through will be filled and everyone in here is just raging, going crazy. With everything I’ve heard going on over the chicken sandwich, I just don’t want anything to happen here. I just don’t want to see anybody get hurt.”

