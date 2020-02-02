The Cinderella Shells: Roxana Junior High cheerleaders finish second in state

× Expand photo by Theo Tate The Roxana Junior High cheerleading team poses with its second-place trophy during a school assembly on Jan. 28.

When Nicki Ogle spent her first day of practice as Roxana Junior High cheerleading coach on Dec. 26, she gave her team some advice.

“I told them at that time, I would give them everything I could if they could give me everything back,” Ogle said.

That advice worked for the Shells. Almost a month later, on Jan. 25, the RJHS cheerleaders turned in the highest state tournament finish in any sport in the school’s history, placing second in the small team division in the Illinois Elementary School Association State Cheerleading Championships at the Peoria Civic Center.

The Shells placed runner-up to Jacksonville Our Savior by less than two points. Roxana finished with a score of 77.48, while Our Savior had a 79.28.

“A month ago, we weren’t supposed to be in the competition and we kind of made that happen for us,” said eighth-grader Kayleigh Huffmann said. “We were really thankful for that.”

Huffman, eighth-graders Jessica Patton, Payton Floyd and Aubrey Smith and seventh-graders Vada Arview, Morgan Bauer, Elise Berry, Lexi Chamberlain, Macy Hart, Aunna Kudelka, Keersten Murphy, Meredith Pritchford and Alyssa Ragsdale make up the Shells. They were honored during a school assembly on Jan. 28.

“They worked so hard and for the school to honor them in this way, it was a big deal for them and I’m just happy for them,” Ogle said.

The Shells didn’t have a coach until Ogle took over the program in late December. Ogle, a 1993 Roxana graduate, had five years of cheerleading coaching experience.

“Nicki swooped in and kind of saved us and helped us reach our dreams to being in the place that we are,” Floyd said.

Ogle said she was thrilled with the opportunity to take over the cheerleading team, which placed fifth at state last year.

“It was kind of a blessing for me to get to come back and coach here and be a part of the program,” she said. “The school district called me at the end of the year and said, ‘Hey, would you be willing to come back?’ I had resigned previously to watch my daughter.”

Ogle’s daughter, Emily, is a sophomore at Roxana High and a member of the school’s varsity cheerleading team. She helped out with practices with the junior high squad.

“I can’t say enough about her,” Ogle said. “I need to give her props. She was at every one of my practices helping these girls hone their skills and get better every day.”

The Roxana coach said the cheerleaders prepared for state competition by learning a routine that took just 12 practice sessions to work on.

“The whole routine itself is all cheer-based, so it’s like you would see in a game,” she said. “The girls came in with very little knowledge and they were willing to try anything I was willing to try with them, whether it meant somebody who has never been in the air, being in the air or somebody who has never been a base to hold someone up in the air. They did whatever I asked. Within a month, they pulled it off and they pulled it together. It was like a Cinderella story.”

Roxana received a second-place trophy. All of the cheerleaders earned a medal.

Floyd said she was happy to get a state medal in her final year with the Roxana junior high cheerleading program.

“It’s not my first medal, but it’s the first medal I really liked,” she said.

Top state finishes from RJHS teams

Second: cheerleading (2020)

Third: wrestling (2019), boys track (1950 and 1953)

Fourth: eighth-grade volleyball (2019), seventh-grade volleyball (2016)

